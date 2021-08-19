Feasibility Study Underway For Possible Convention Center In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior is looking into whether the city should be home to the area’s next convention center.

A feasibility study is underway right now by a company out of the Twin Cities.

The city’s planning director, Jason Serck, said the convention center wouldn’t be as big as the DECC in Duluth, but a size that could hold a considerable amount of people well beyond what current conference centers can handle in Superior.

“It’s filling niche we think, we’re filling a medium-sized type of convention or facility. It’s just important to get people here,” said Jason Serck, planning and economic development port director. “What a great conference center at Barkers Island. UWS also has a smaller convention center. They’re just not big enough.”

Serck said the convention center would most likely be along the waterfront and possibly in the North End of Superior.

Sporting facilities like sheets of ice and even a hotel could be part of the development, according to Serck.

Results of the study are expected sometime this winter.