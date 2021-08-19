Kevin Moore No Longer Head Coach of CSS Men’s Hockey Team

Moore led the Saints to a 7-8 record in 2021, including an appearance in the NCHA semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two weeks ago, St. Scholastica said good-bye to their longtime women’s hockey coach Jackie MacMillan when she resigned following issues with the administration. And now, the men’s hockey team will have a new head coach as well.

A source tells FOX 21 that Kevin Moore out at CSS after one season with the program. The athletic department did not confirm this report, and as of Thursday afternoon, we do not know if this is a resignation or a firing.

FOX 21 has also learned that Moore was under investigation by the school in regards to complaints involving Improper benefits and violating the no-contact period between coaches and players. He received multiple punishments, including a three-game suspension and the investigation was sent to the NCAA.

Moore led the Saints to a 7-8 record in 2021, including an appearance in the NCHA semi-finals. The belief is that assistant coach Dave Williams will be promoted to head coach.