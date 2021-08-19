Kids, Cops, and Cars is Back for the Community

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Police Department is back with their annual Kids, Cops, and Cars event at Bayfront Festival Park.

The Thursday afternoon event was free to kids and families, showcasing various first responder vehicles for kids to play in.

“Jaden is obsessed with cop cars and fire trucks, and he has lots of books about them, so we thought it would be fun to bring them in and show him cop cars and fire trucks up close,” said local Giselle Jenkins.

Kids of all ages got a chance to meet Duluth police officers and firefighters. A few kids even showed off their strength in a tug-of-war competition with police officers.

“I wanted to be a firefighter for as long as I could remember, so even when I was a kid, I remembered wanting to be a firefighter,” said Duluth Fire Department Captain Andy Golz. “It’s good to show them that it’s an option, that it’s a fun job, and you’re able to help people. Maybe today, one of these kids will go on to be a firefighter.”

People were glad to see the event return after the pandemic, especially with food and activities for kids to enjoy.