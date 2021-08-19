Line 3 Protesters Prevent Lift Bridge From Functioning for Short Time Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says officers responded to the Aerial Lift Bridge Thursday afternoon due to protesters on the bridge that were preventing the bridge from functioning.

Authorities were pulled from the Kids, Cops, and Cars event to help respond to the incident which lasted about 30 minutes.

Officers were able to speak with the protesters who eventually complied. No arrests were made.

The Duluth Police Department said in a release Thursday about the incident, “Demonstrating peacefully and showcasing people’s first amendment is a right to all and our officers are here to ensure safety for everyone.”