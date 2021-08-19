Native American Advocate Group Holds Backpack Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids and families got a chance to check out a backpack giveaway in Duluth Thursday.

The American Indian Movement of the Twin Ports was behind the event.

More than two dozen backpacks, a whole lot of supplies and even a half-dozen new pairs of shoes were all given out.

“It’s really important to me because I was one of them kids not fortunate to have everything to go back to school,” said Brian Stillday Jr., co-chair of the American Indian Movement. “I believe people even drove an hour over here. It’s just all about giving back to the community and doing what I can.”

The American Indian movement is a Native American advocacy group that was founded in Minneapolis in 1968 and has grown to local chapters across the U.S.