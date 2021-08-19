No Planned Water Restrictions for Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- Severe drought conditions throughout Minnesota have led to water restrictions for several Minnesota cities.

The city of Duluth, however, does not have any planned water restrictions.

Lake Superior is the primary water source for Duluth, Proctor, Hermantown, and other surrounding areas in St. Louis County.

“So what we are trying to help and tell the public and our customer base is that no, if we were to put water restrictions in place, we will let you know,” said City of Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Dale. “We would definitely call; we would put out a flyer, letting them know when those would take place. But as of right now, we are not putting water restrictions on our customers.”

Although this year’s summer season continues to bring record-breaking heat and dry conditions, city officials are working closely with the Minnesota DNR in monitoring city water tables.