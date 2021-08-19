Numbers Not An Issue for Cloquet Football Team

Cloquet will battle Proctor in Week One on Friday, September 3rd.

CLOQUET, Minn. – We are just two weeks away from the start of the high school football season in the state of Minnesota. And one team that will be making noise once again is Cloquet.

The Lumberjacks were able to host their offseason programs over the summer. But it’s not just the players who have to get ready. The coaching staff spends several hours going over their own plans for the season, while attending camps and clinics for high school coaches.

“I think it’s very important because that just shows how dedicated they are and they’re expecting the same thing out of us. They’re just always there, looking for the best for us. If we need anything, they’re always there,” offensive/defensive lineman Grant Nordin said.

“We take that part really seriously. We want to be as prepared as we can be because we know our ability to get that information to the kids is going to determine whether we’re successful or not,” said head coach Tom Lenarz.

And numbers haven’t been an issue recently as Cloquet will have one of the deepest rosters in the Northland, due to their ability to stay in contact with future Lumberjacks.

“Coach Lenarz and then the whole team in general, the upperclassmen, do a great job of recruiting kids every year. Not even through football, through other sports. You’ll just be talking: ‘hey come out and join us.’ It’s fun. We do a great job with that. Everyone just wants to be a part of it,” said offensive/defensive lineman Reese Turnbull.

“I’m talking to third, fourth and fifth graders about football. We’re talking to the middle school kids. And when we’re at practice here, we coach up every kid, whether he’s a starter or the third-string guy. Because that’s what tells them they’re a part of the team and that makes them want to be back next year. As a sophomore, that gives them hope that ‘hey I’m going to have a place at the table my senior year’,” Lenarz said.

