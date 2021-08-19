UPDATE: Police Probing Report of Explosive in Truck Near Capitol

UPDATE: WASHINGTON (AP) — A man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress told police Thursday that he had a bomb, prompting a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it was an operable device, law enforcement authorities said.

Police evacuated multiple buildings around the Capitol after officers observed the man holding what appeared to be a detonator, U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said. The man’s name was not immediately disclosed.

Police negotiators were communicating with him as he wrote notes and showed them to authorities from inside the truck, according to three people who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Manger said. “We’re trying to get as much information as we can to find a way to peacefully resolve this.”

The episode began about 9:15 a.m. when the truck drove up the sidewalk outside the library, Manger said. The driver told the responding officer that he had a bomb, and was holding what the officer believed to be a detonator, The truck had no license plates.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.