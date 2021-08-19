Potential COVID Issues Could Test Depth of UMD Football Team

With regards to vaccines, Wiese says the goal is to educate his players and stay within the guidelines outlined by the school and the state.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is wrapping up their second week of practice.

And although for the most part are normal, the Bulldogs are still aware that COVID-19 could still have an impact on their season. Head coach Curt Wiese says getting everyone involved with weekly game plans will be more important than ever before.

“That’s going to be a focus for us this fall camp. Not only getting our upperclassmen caught back up the speed and knocking the rust off, but also making sure that our young guys are ready to go because at any point now due to COVID and injury, the depth of our roster is going to be tested,” Wiese said.

