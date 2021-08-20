Active Adventures: Sliding Through Mont Du Lac’s Outta Bounds Tubing Park

The tube slides are open all season. Summer hours are Monday-Saturday from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Active Adventures, it’s tubing to the extreme! Reaching speeds of 40 mph down the four different tube slides at Mont Du Lac Resort’s Outta Bounds Tubing Park.

The tube slides are open all season. Summer hours are Monday-Saturday from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.