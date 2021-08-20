Area Police Departments Raise Funds for Special Olympics

Law enforcement in the area are also part of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Torch Run.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department was out in full force today helping support the Special Olympics.

The Coffee of Champions event at Dunkin Donuts is geared towards raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics in Minnesota.

It also helps families with costs for sporting events.

Anyone who made a contribution received a free donut with the hopes of officers not having the athletes worry about any finances.

“It just shows the community what type of people our local law enforcement is. It’s a huge reward for us to be able to help out these special Olympics athletes. We’ve built relationships with them, we know them by their first name. It’s just another community event we love to be involved in,” Duluth Police Department Investigator, Ryan Temple says.

Officers run a combined 925 miles through communities across Minnesota and end at the Special Olympic games.