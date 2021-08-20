Boys & Girls Club Grill Wars Fundraiser Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Grill Wars fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland has been canceled due to staffing shortages.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in August at Bayfront Festival Park but was pushed to September 8 in the hopes of increasing the availability of staff.

On Friday afternoon the Boys & Girls Clubs posted on their Facebook page that they had made the decision to cancel the event altogether due to restaurants still struggling to take part in the fundraiser.

“We are extremely grateful to the restaurants who were willing to participate this year and all those that have supported this great fundraising event in the past. These are difficult times for everyone and your support means everything to the kids,” said Tammy Sundbom, Resource Development Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.