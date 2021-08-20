Community Organizers Welcome Kids for Back-to-School Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Several community organizations, including AICHO and CHUM, are working together for next Tuesday’s back-to-school event.

School supplies, medical checkups, food, and other community resources are available to families and kids of all ages.

Essentia Health is also providing COVID vaccines to eligible kids and adults.

“Back to school is stressful for families anytime, especially during the pandemic,” said Alicia Kozlowski. “This is about all of the challenges that we face, so the little things are big things, they add up. So any little bit we could do to alleviate that stress.”

The back-to-school event will be held at the DECC on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will also provide free Ubers for those without transportation.