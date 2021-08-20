Greenwood Fire Update: Fire at 8,215 Acres, Winds Expected to Fuel Growth into Saturday

SOUTH OF ISABELLA, Minn.- The Greenwood Fire has nearly doubled in size throughout the day Friday, now estimated at 8,215 acres after hopping over to the west side of Highway 2 and moving six miles north, according to the Superior National Forest’s Facebook Page.

According to that post made around 9 p.m. Friday, as the weather front approached, winds throughout the evening ranged 20-25 mph, possibly reaching 50 mph around midnight.

The best chance for precipitation will be in the early hours tomorrow morning. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to come out of the west-northwest as the weather front moves through the area.

Winds associated with the weather front are likely to produce fire growth and movement of the fire. Strong winds will continue Saturday.

Night operations will emphasize patrolling and monitoring of the fire. Operations for tomorrow will emphasize firefighter safety with the need to assess the movement of the fire following the passage approaching the weather front.