Hartley Nature Center Begins Building Expansion

DULUTH, Minn. — One Duluth area park is receiving a big expansion.

Hartley Nature Center broke ground Thursday morning on a $2.5 million expansion project.

Much of the funding comes from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Legacy Grant funds.

Parks officials say this will give more people the chance to experience everything Hartley has to offer.

“To improve access to environmental education. To increase the number of kids who enjoy time in parks. And generally improve citizen access throughout the community and understand what recreational access means to kids and getting outside,” City of Duluth Parks & Recreation Manager, Jessica Peterson says.

Once the expansion is complete users will get to enjoy new classrooms, a community gathering space, expanded rental equipment, and more parking access.

This is good news for Hartley which hosts numerous summer camps and sees thousands of kids each summer.

“These are all things that will improve our mission delivery, expand our core programs and allow us opportunities to develop new offerings for the community,” Hartley Nature Center Executive Director, Tom O’Rourke says.

Because of the pandemic, the park is still $300,000 short of its goal.

They will be having an ongoing fundraiser throughout the eight-month construction of their expansion.

The project is expected to be completed in May of 2022.

For more information on the expansion and to donate, click here.