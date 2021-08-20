Minor Injuries Reported in Accident Between Bus, Pedestrians in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say two pedestrians were involved in an accident with a DTA bus Friday afternoon in Lincoln Park resulting in “minor injuries.”

The accident happened in the area of West Michigan Street and 27th Avenue West around 2:09 p.m.

According to police, both pedestrians sustained minor injuries in the crash and were treated by Duluth Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance.

The crash is currently under investigation.

No further details were provided by the Duluth Police Department at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.