Nashville Predators’ John Hynes Receives Tour of Heritage Center

The majority owner of the Predators, Herb Fritch, is a Duluth native and is one of the biggest contributors to the Duluth Heritage Sports Center Foundation.

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the NHL coaches that attended the 2021 USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium was Nashville’s John Hynes, who spent some time getting a tour of the Heritage Center, courtesy of the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association.

Hynes says he was taken aback by the art in the Seitz Arena and how much pride it shows for the local hockey tradition.

“If I had to describe this building, it would be it’s got a lot of character and heart. I think when you go through it and the history of Duluth hockey, the core values that they have that are up and around the building for the kids to come through, it’s really a special place. You can’t come into this building and leave this building and not really understand the history and what’s gone on. It’s really impacted me,” Hynes said.

