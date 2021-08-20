North Shore Handball Tournament is Back

DULUTH, Minn.- Champion four-wall handball competitors in the upper Midwest came to the YMCA in downtown Duluth for today and tomorrow’s North Shore handball tournament.

Eight players are competing in the tournament for the first-place prize of $200.

The best of the best came from as far as Illinois to compete.

“Yeah, meeting all the players, some I haven’t seen in two years, it’s good to see you some of them again,” said referee Tom Ure. “Some I’ve seen before, some I am meeting for the first time. So it’s a really fun experience. Handball is a very close-knit community.”

Last year’s North Shore handball tournament was canceled due to the pandemic so competitors and organizers are glad to see familiar faces again.