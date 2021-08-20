Oak Grove Man Drowns in Leech Lake

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 65-year-old Oak Grove man drowned in Leech Lake Thursday afternoon after a witness reported seeing the man struggling in the water near a pontoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the witness called authorities around 12:50 p.m. to report seeing a man struggling in the water, but as they got closer they no longer could see or locate the male.

Deputies arrived on the scene, located the pontoon, and immediately began searching the area for the male.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 2:14 p.m. authorities, located the man’s body in the water deceased.

The identification of the man is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.