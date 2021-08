Prep Football: Northwestern Dominates Ashland, Superior Falls to Ellsworth

The Tigers got the road win over the Oredockers, while the Spartans struggled at home against the Panthers.

MAPLE, Wis. – Greg Ohman found the endzone twice as the Northwestern football team knocked off Ashland 42-7 Friday night at Oredocker Stadium.

In other prep football action, Superior dropped their season opener at home to Ellsworth 50-22.