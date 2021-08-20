UMD Hosts Environment Sustainability Day Camp

Area high school students went out to the UMD land lab today to learn about all things sustainable.

DULUTH, Minn. — Area high school students went out to the UMD Land Lab today to learn about all things sustainable.

Living skills and food systems were just some of the objectives students had.

“As well as learning some sustainable living skills, getting outside and learning some hands-on experience. And learning through that hands-on experience about food systems and sustainability of the community in general,” UMD Director of Environmental Sustainability, Teresa Bertossi says.

The UMD Land Lab will be hosting a farm fest on Sept. 25 which will be open to the public.

For more information on the UMD land lab, click here.