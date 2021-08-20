USA Hockey’s Level 5 Coaches Symposium Welcomes Over 400 Attendees

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 400 coaches from all levels came together for the 2021 Level 6 Coaches Symposium, which is hosted by USA Hockey.

The four-day symposium features several guest speakers, including coaches from the AHL and NHL. Organizers say it’s a way to celebrate coaches all over the country who care about the game and want to give back, all in one spot to kick off the season.

“I’m so grateful for the older coaches when I was younger. And for a Duluth coach, it would be Mike Seritch, guys like that, that were legends of college hockey when I was a young college coach, that would talk to me at these different types of conventions. I think it’s really important to pass that on,” said Rochester Amerks head coach Seth Appert.

“Listening to NHL coaches talk, they don’t speak much of a different language than any other coach speaks. I think for the coaches in the audience, I think that they like to hear that. They like to hear that message because I think it calms them down. It almost validates how they’re coaching what they say to their players,” USA Hockey national coaching chief Mike MacMillan said.

Topics of discussion include how to be a better passing team, as well as developing a team culture and identity. The symposium will continue through Sunday.