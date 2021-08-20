Volunteer Fire Crews Help Greenwood Fire

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lakewood fire department is one of the many volunteer fire crews going out to help tackle the Greenwood fire.

Several volunteer fire service crews from across the state have been going out to Lake County throughout the week to help monitor the blaze.

“It’s tremendous that to the community, to the fire service,” said volunteer Chief Kurt Rogers. “The majority of the fire service in Minnesota is volunteer people, and those volunteer people come from all walks of life.”

Jimmy Thompson, a Duluth Public Works employee, uses his vacation days volunteering as a firefighter.

Thompson worked in greenwood for the past three days, monitoring the fire throughout the night.

“So all of us volunteer because we want to, you know, so it is pretty awesome to be able to take time off of work and use vacation to do stuff like this,” said volunteer firefighter Jimmy Thompson.

The majority of the volunteers have other full-time careers ranging from education to business.

The volunteer fire service is always looking for new members to join.