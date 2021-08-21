Art in Bayfront Park Returns

DULUTH, Minn.– More than 100 art vendors set up their pieces for the 11th annual Art in Bayfront Park today after its cancellation last year.

This two-day event features different unique pieces like canvases, photographs, and other types of hand crafted art lining the walkways of Bayfront Park.

This event showcased some of the best work from local and regional artists, and after a tough year, they say they are relieved to be back out, showing their creativity through every piece.

“I think its such an expression of somebody’s identity, putting it in art form and its very personal to them so when you get to actually sit there and talk to them about the process, what the inspiration was, it can be quite moving,” Matt Mithun, the Festival Owner, said.

The vendors are back out Sunday at Bayfront from 10-4 in the afternoon.