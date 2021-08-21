BWCAW Closed for One Week Due to Extreme Drought, Multiple Fires, Limited Resources

DULUTH, Minn.- The Superior National Forest is closed the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Saturday, due to active and increasing fire activity, extreme drought, limited resources. The closure will be in place for seven days, and may be modified or extended as conditions allow.

This closure includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsite, canoe routes and Wilderness entry points in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest has notified permit holders and outfitters and is cancelling permits today through August 27. Permit holders will be fully reimbursed. At this time, all overnight paddle, day use and motorized day use is canceled.

The Forest will reopen portions of the Wilderness and/or some uses when it is safe.

This emergency closure is necessary for the safety of visitors, wilderness rangers and firefighters, the spokesperson said, allowing fire crews to focus on responding to existing fires and new starts.

Northern Minnesota is facing severe to extreme drought conditions. Active and increasing fire across the landscape. Friday, the John Elk Fire grew from 3 acres to 1600 acres and the Whelp Fire grew from 30 acres to at least 80 acres.

Although the Greenwood Fire is being managed by a Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team, forest resources are assisting the team with the 9,000-acre fire.

Crews are also monitoring fires that are in controlled status including the Bungee Fire, Fourtown Fire, Sundial Fire, Moose Lake Fire, and the Clara Fire.

Additionally, the Forest is monitoring the fires in Canada, which continue to show movement towards to the US border.

The Forest also has a closure in place for the Greenwood Fire. Beyond that, according to the Forest Service, the Forest is open to the public.