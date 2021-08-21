Duluth Art Institute Welcomes Community Back into Lincoln Park Location

All ages could stop by the institute to shop art supplies and take-home pieces, enjoy food from the Updog food truck, and make some art to take home inside.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Art Institute held a grand re-opening of its Lincoln Park building Saturday with an in-person day of community art.

Staff said after a year with only virtual classes, workshops, and activities, it’s time to celebrate having people come inside their studio space to connect with the art they make.

“It’s really invaluable I think it’s, it’s an experience you can’t recreate in a different way,” said Emma Spooner, Education Program Coordinator.

“Our Depot location, that’s the exhibitions. Here I think it’s, is the true place for community and creating art. I like to think of it as a very accessible building,” said Liz Axberg, Community Outreach Coordinator.

Painting workshops and opportunities for youth are what’s next at the Art Institute.

Their next community art day will be in November.