Experienced UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Team Entering Fall Season With High Expectations

The Yellowjackets return all but one player from last year including goalkeeper and reigning UMAC Defensive Player of the Year Morgan Philliber. Now, they're motivated to bring home the program's first conference title.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – We are just about a week away from college sports returning in the Northland and this week, the UW-Superior women’s soccer team returned to the pitch ready for a big fall season.

Just three months ago, the Yellowjackets were wrapping up a strong spring season, going 7-3 and making it to their second ever UMAC championship game. Now, already back on the pitch, UWS is ready to build off of that success.

“The turnaround time from season to season was a lot shorter than normal so we got to stay fitter and we’re still in kind of game mode. We want to push farther than that for sure. I see a lot of talent from our incoming class,” senior forward Annah Schussman said.

“To be able to participate and compete with the team, it was a lot of emotional support that they’ve got from one another. And on top of that, to have the season we did, another record-breaking season, an opportunity for us to really build on the foundation and expand into this next year, it will be a great stepping stone and help us propel forward,” head coach Allison DeGroot added.

The Yellowjackets return all but one player from last year including goalkeeper and reigning UMAC Defensive Player of the Year Morgan Philliber. Now entering her fifth year, she’s ready to finally bring home the program’s first UMAC title.

“We’re extremely motivated. There’s players in this program that that’s all we’ve talked about since we’ve gotten here so this is the year that we want to do it right before we all leave,” Philliber said.

“This senior class, it was their freshmen year that was that first year that we made it to the championship and they’re hungry, they want it. Between experience, depth, fitness, skill, we’ve really built every piece and we’re a little bit better in all areas this year,” DeGroot added.

UWS will open the regular season on Sept. 1 hosting Saint Mary’s.