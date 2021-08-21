Nearly Sold-Out Crowd Attends “MMA Outdoor War” at Gondik Law Speedway

The event, organized by Inner Strength MMA Promotions out of Superior, is the first outdoor event they've ever held in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – There was a little bit of a different atmosphere in Superior on Saturday as the Gondik Law Speedway wasn’t home to car racing. It was fight night as the speedway hosted the “MMA Outdoor War”.

The event, organized by Inner Strength MMA Promotions out of Superior, is the first outdoor event they’ve ever held in Superior. It featured 18 fights on the card with a variety of ages and talent levels competing.

Inner Strength has been holding these events for more than a decade and outside of the major promotions, it’s the biggest MMA event in the entire state, making hundreds come out to it year after year.

“It’s really cool, all of the fighters are pretty chill, there’s no like real big tough guys, but you can tell they’ve got the game faces on. And, what’s better than watching a fight?” fighter and Duluth resident Decker Whyle said.

“I figured it would be something different, it brings a whole different electricity to the event, it’s a whole different feel and I want the people of the Twin Ports to know how that feels. That’s the beautiful thing about MMA being big up here is, when I moved up here in ’06, nothing even happened up here like there were never any big events so bringing MMA to this town, it gives this town something to do and something to look forward to,” event organizer Robert Mrotek added.

Organizers said Saturday’s event was a mostly sold-out crowd.