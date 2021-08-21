New Memorial Honors Lives Lost to Addiction, Mental Illness

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A new memorial has been placed on the front lawn of the Ruth House in Superior, honoring and remembering those who have passed away battling addiction or mental health issues.

A picnic and dedication was held at Kelly Park across the street from the Ruth House on Saturday to gather and remember the 291 names on the memorial, but also to shed light on the dangers of addiction and the reality of mental illness.

“It saddens my heart when I think of people just being a statistical number, in a small community especially like Superior and Duluth, these are people, these are somebody’s sons or daughters, some child’s mother or dad, and they will be honored and they will be loved and we will love on the families, that’s why its important,” Jack Swonger, Senior Pastor at Walking Victorious Ruth House Ministries, said.

The Ruth House provides assistance with treatment assessments, those getting their GED, as well as daily needs like showers and laundry.