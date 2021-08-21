Update: Greenwood Fire Nears 10K Acres, Containment Remains at 0%

SOUTH OF ISABELLA, Minn.- Crews continue battling the Greenwood Fire as it grew to 9,062 acres Saturday morning after minimal precipitation and high winds overnight, according to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest.

On Saturday, operations staff will reinforce the southern line of the fire in the area of Hwy 2 and the McDougal Lake area.

The blaze remains 0% contained. Additional heavy equipment and personnel have been mobilized to assist in fire suppression. Crews will assess structures for protection in new evacuation areas.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service, the fire received minimal precipitation Friday night. Crews anticipate that winds capable of producing active fire behavior will continue.

Once the fire moved across Highway 2, it crossed a management action point which triggered evacuations. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department coordinated evacuations in the vicinity of Jackpot, East and West Chub lakes, and Slate Lake. The fire was caused by a lightning strike.

For information regarding evacuations contact Lake County Emergency Management at 773-844-6449. You can sign up for emergency text alerts and calls from Lake County here: https://www.co.lake.mn.us/ emergency-management/. If you or your small pets need shelter, there is a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center for those who have been evacuated (425-677-5776).