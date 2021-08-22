$2.5 Million Park Point Home Estate Sale, Proceeds to Animal Shelters

DULUTH, Minn.– One of the biggest houses on Park Point has been sold for $2.5 million dollars, and the homeowners are continuing to auction some remining items with proceeds going to several animal shelters.

DeBora and Charlie Bernick have lived on park point for 26 years and they have collected an assortment of items that have helped define their beautiful home.

But as they move they hope to auction them off in an estate sale.

There are a lot of items left that you can shop, including a Yamaha piano, furniture pieces, kitchenware, holiday décor, and art pieces.

“Yeah, it’s a good feeling just being able to give back to the charities that mean the most to me and to help the animals that don’t have a voice,” DeBora Bernick said.

The animal shelters that will receive the money raised include Animal Allies in Duluth, another one in California, and one in the Bahamas that suffered hurricane damage.

Animal Allies will also receive any donations that are made on the auction website.

The auction continues through Monday, if you want to check out all this estate sale has to offer online, click here.