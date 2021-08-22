Discover Pro Wrestling Brings Professional Wrestling Back to Northland With First-Ever Event

Discover Pro Wrestling has been working on this event, "DPW 1: The Warmth of Warfare" for over a year and is excited to finally bring this new promotion to the area.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday night, professional wrestling made its return to the Northland in a big way as Discover Pro Wrestling, a new pro wrestling promotion based out of Superior, held its first ever event “DPW 1: The Warmth of Warfare”.

The event, which was held at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth, featured multiple different matches with wrestlers coming from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri.

“It’s always cool, it’s always special because no one can really take that away from you, it’s always there that I was apart of the first this, that, so it’s super neat,” professional wrestler Sierra said.

“We have a lot of really great fans that are coming out to check out our first event, we’ve had a warm response from the community as well and we’re really excited to see what we can do here in Duluth,” general manager of Discover Pro Wrestling Alex Riley added.

The event brought in over 150 people and with this being the first pro wrestling event in the area since the pandemic, organizers hope they’ll be able to continue to reach a new audience.

“The excitement, just seeing the people and getting to know everybody, meeting the different people from all over the country so I just thought I’d pop in and see what’s going on,” Superior resident Joseph Hill said.

“I think especially with everything that’s happened with COVID-19, it’s a great opportunity to be able to collaborate with other people, celebrate togetherness to be able to come together as fans and even for the wrestling fans that are maybe becoming wrestling fans for the first time today. You don’t need to be a wrestling fan to enjoy professional wrestling. You do one show here, you’ll be hooked,” Riley added.

The next Discover Pro Wrestling event will be Nov. 21 also at Clyde Iron Works.