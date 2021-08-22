Driver Goes Off Road On Duluth’s Skyline Parkway

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth police and fire departments responded to a report of a car that went off of the road on Skyline Parkway in the city on Sunday.

It happened right before noon.

The fire department used a thermal imaging camera from a distance to see if they could find anyone inside the car.

The driver was the only one who had been inside, and he had already gotten out and started walking on the Skyline Parkway.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was treated at the scene and then brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

His car was towed away.

It’s unclear what caused him to go off the road.