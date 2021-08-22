Former UMD Defenseman Matt Cairns Signs AHL Deal With Rochester Americans

Cairns spent just one season with the Bulldogs after playing three seasons for Cornell, tallying six assists.
Claudia Chakamian,

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former UMD defenseman Matt Cairns has signed a one-year contract with the Rochester Americans, the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

Cairns was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Categories: Professional Sports, Sports, University of Minnesota – Duluth

