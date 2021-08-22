Former UMD Defenseman Matt Cairns Signs AHL Deal With Rochester Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former UMD defenseman Matt Cairns has signed a one-year contract with the Rochester Americans, the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

Cairns spent just one season with the Bulldogs after playing three seasons for Cornell. This season, he tallied six assists with a +18 rating.

Cairns was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.