Party in the Park Returns to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– The 4th annual Party in the Park was held in Two Harbors today, and drew in families and children of all ages to enjoy the nice day with some fun for the whole family.

There was a balloon animal stand, temporary tattoos, blow up courses and a foam pit, for the kids to play with, but the event organizer, who is a father of 4 himself, says this interaction for children is crucial to their development, and he’s happy to take part in helping kids make friends and memories.

“This year already just seeing them get out and playing with other kids at events and really just growing socially I think is so important to just be able to know how to just pick up those traits to work with other kids socially and it transfers into adulthood really,” Mark Cpin, Owner of ‘A Sweet Event’ and Event Organizer, said.

The next big event ‘A Sweet Time’ will be hosting is a kids area that will be set up during the Edna G. tugboat celebration in Two Harbors next week.