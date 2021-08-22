Superior Accordion Museum Receives 350 Anique Accordions

The museum receives about 2,000 visitors every year.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The world of accordions museum in Superior recently welcomed some new members to its family.

Located inside the Harrington Arts Center on Belknap Street in Superior, the non-profit recently received about 350 accordions courtesy of a well-regarded collector from Washington D.C.

Joining 1,400 accordions already a part of the museum, staff at the largest accordion museum in the world say they are excited to show off their new additions.

“I have people that come here from all over the world to study and learn and now I can show them more than before. We now have references that even the books don’t have. It makes me feel very happy and I have to say very proud,” World of Accordions Museum Curator, Helmi Strahl-Harrington says.

It also hosts a variety of concerts and other events throughout the year.

