Authorities: No Injuries in SUV vs. Train ‘Minor Crash’ in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Authorities say there were no reported injuries after an SUV was involved in a crash with a train in Superior Monday morning.

According to the Superior Police Department, the accident happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of North 12 Street and Poplar Avenue.

Authorities say the incident was considered a “minor crash”

According to reports, the 80-year-old driver of the SUV was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and sustained no injuries in the crash.

Superior police reported that the incident caused ‘significant delays’ to traffic on Belknap Avenue Monday morning.

There were no further details provided about the crash at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.