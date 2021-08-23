City Crews Responding to a Water Main Break in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in West Duluth.

The break was reported just before 8:00 a.m. Monday and is located on the 100 block of South 58th Avenue West.



City officials say water has been shut off on the 100 block of South 58th Avenue West.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.