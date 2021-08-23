Coffee Conversation: Gearing Up for Tribute Fest

The Tribute Fest was set up to raise awareness and funds for homeless veterans in the state of Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks in the Northland are gearing up this week for the start of The Tribute Fest happening August 26 – 28 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

New this year: veterans or active duty military and their families will be offered food free of charge on Friday (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.) and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. or until the food runs. Organizers hope to feed up to 1000 people per day, thanks to Como Oil, Bernick’s. Super One and the Friends of the Fest.

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) is a nonprofit organization that has been assisting veterans for over 25 years, helping over 5,500 veterans and their families.

It is estimated that 1% of the veterans in this state, or close to 4,100, will experience an episode of homelessness this year.