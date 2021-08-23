Denfeld Boys Soccer Looking to Continue Next Man Up Mentality Heading Into Fall Season

The Hunters will have to replace a few key pieces, specifically Mr. Soccer finalist Keegan Chastey, if they want to get back to the state tournament, but feel the foundation they're building within their programs allows them to continue their success

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s officially game week for Minnesota high school soccer teams and after ending the year with a win last season, the Duluth Denfeld boys are ready to get this year started.

The Hunters are eyeing another big season but will have to replace a few key pieces, specifically Mr. Soccer finalist Keegan Chastey. But this is nothing new for the Hunters. They say the foundation they’re building within their programs allows them to continue their success, regardless of who graduates.

“Every year we’re having guys step up so I think it’s just wanting to keep a winning tradition here and Scott’s a great coach for all of us and he helps us through it all. But losing Keegan was big but everybody’s going to work hard this year to get us where we need to go again,” forward Simon Davison said.

“There’s some kids with a good amount of experience so I think we’re going to be pretty good. Our JV program, the coaches there have been from Denfeld growing up, I coached them when they were kids too so just kind of building that program, building that ability to think during the game and play big,” head coach Scott Anderson added.

And it will have to be next man up for the Hunters if they want to replicate last year’s success.

Denfeld won their third section title in the past five years as the No. 8 seed. And with no state tournament last year, this year’s squad is ready for more.

“It was super exciting. I wish we could have gone to state and played in that, but we couldn’t because of COVID which kind of sucked but I’m super motivated and hoping to do the same thing this year,” midfielder Skyler Fossum said.

“We’ve been there a few times in the last five years now. To go through the playoffs allowing just one goal and that was in the final game, just was a confidence booster for the young kids here too but I think that’s in the back of their minds here, they want the full experience,” Anderson added.

Denfeld will open the season Thursday at noon hosting Mahtomedi.