Fall Semester Begins at Multiple Northland Colleges

DULUTH, Minn.-The fall semester has begun at Lake Superior College and it includes in-person classes.

Currently masks are required on campus to help reduce the amount of COVID cases.

One student we caught up with says he’s happy to be back for the fall semester, as he works to get his associate of arts degree.

“I just want to make it the best,” said Jesse Bakken, an LSC student. “Especially having in-person again, it’s just refreshing, having to take classes the real way.”

LSC does currently offer campus tours for perspective students. To sign up, visit this website.

In-person classes also began at Northwood Technical College in Superior, formerly known as Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

On that campus, masks are recommended, but not required.

Leadership from the school say this is a big day not only for students, but staff as well.

“This is a huge day,” said Jena Vogtman, the Superior campus administrator. “Not only are we welcoming students back for the fall term, but we are also welcoming our first group of official Northwood Tech students under our new brand of Northwood Technical College, so that’s a huge, huge thing for us.”

Staff at Northwood said they have seen a slight uptick in enrollment this year.

For more about Northwood, visit this website.