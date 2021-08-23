‘Get Ready’ Notifications Issued For Portion Of Gunflint Trail As Wildfires Grow

BWCAW – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Gunflint fire personnel are alerting people along a northern portion of the Gunflint Trail to “get ready” for potential evacuations because of growing wildfires in the BWCAW.

The pre-evacuation alert is for property owners from Seagull Lake to the south end of Loon Lake.

Sheriff Pat Eliasen posted on social media Monday evening telling homeowners and businesses to start their sprinkler systems if they have them, among other requests.

“Gather meds, pet supplies, anything you want to take within reason and when you arrive in Grand Marais, please check in at the YMCA so there is a record that you are not at your property,” Eliasen said.

The John Ek Fire almost doubled in size Monday to 1,500 acres, 2.5 miles north of Little Saganaga Lake in the BWCAW.

The Whelp Fire held stead at 50 acres, five miles northwest of Sawbill Lake in the BWCAW.

Meanwhile, the closure of the BWCAW is creating an immediate impact on businesses in Ely.

For the latest on the Greenwood Fire (15 miles southwest of Isabella), which is the largest burning in Northern Minnesota at more than 10,000 acres, click here.