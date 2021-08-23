MIAC Announces Fall 2021 COVID-19 Competition Plan

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Monday, the MIAC released its fall COVID-19 sports competition plan.

St. Scholastica is in the process of transitioning their programs to the MIAC and will compete in the conference starting this fall.

Things like masking and fan attendance will be a school decision. The MIAC said that if a conference game has to be postponed due to COVID, it can be rescheduled. Rescheduling conference games will take priority over nonconference ones. Games that can’t be rescheduled will be ruled a no contest and if not all conference games are completed, standings will be determined by winning percentage.

