Mouth of Lester River Dries Up

DULUTH, Minn.-The mouth of the Lester River heading into Lake Superior has dried up.

The recent drought conditions are causing the unusual site.

Some tourists are seeing the bright side to all of this, however, as it makes for easier agate picking.

“It’s strange, my little agate hunter here was hoping to find some agates in the stream since it was dried up, maybe thinking it wasn’t picked over – she hasn’t found any yet,” said Jonathan Bennett, visiting from Isanti.

The mouth of the river has been dried up for about a week according to observers.