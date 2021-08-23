New Evacuation Orders Issued Due to Greenwood Fire

1/2

2/2 (courtesy: U.S. Forest Service/Facebook)

FINLAND, Minn. – New evacuation orders were issued Monday afternoon due to the growing Greenwood fire.

The U.S. Forest Service posted on their Facebook page Monday, “The Greenwood Fire is expected to cross State Highway 1 near the intersection of Lake County Highway 2. It has also moved to the northeast into the vicinity of McDougal Lake, requiring fire and structure protection crews to retreat to areas of safety.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the new evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. Around 50 homes and cabins were covered by the order.

The U.S. Forest Service says evacuations had already begun from Deep Lake Road and East to Little Isabella Road.

The evacuations follow the clearance of more than 100 homes and cabins in the area last week. The lightning-caused fire, which was first detected on Aug. 15, had burned nearly 14 square miles as of Monday morning, which was unchanged from Sunday.

A new red cross evacuation center has been established at the ice arena in Babbitt.