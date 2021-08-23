Noah Cates to Captain UMD Men’s Hockey Team for Second Season

Kobe Roth, Tanner Laderoute and Louie Roehl will all serve as assistant captains this upcoming season

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team officially announced their team captains for the 2021-22 season. After deciding to not head out to Philadelphia just yet and to return for his senior season, forward Noah Cates will once again wear the ‘C’.

Forwards Kobe Roth and Tanner Laderoute and defenseman Louie Roehl will all serve as assistant captains this upcoming season. Roehl was one of three assistant captains last season and is returning for his fifth year.