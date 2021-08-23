St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Lake Superior College in First Exhibition

The Saints scored four times in the second half for the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team scored four goals in the second half to get the 4-0 win over Lake Superior College in their first exhibition of the season.

The Saints will host the bridge battle on Wednesday as UW-Superior comes to town for an exhibition, then they will open the regular season Sept. 1 hosting Saint John’s. Lake Superior drops to 0-2 on the season and will head to Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Sunday in their Minnesota College Athletic Conference opener.