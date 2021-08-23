UMD Volleyball Ranked No. 7 in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

UMD is one of five teams in the NSIC to be ranked in the top 25, with Concordia-St. Paul earning a No. 2 ranking. Northern State, St. Cloud State and Wayne State also make the list.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team has been ranked in the top 10 nationally in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 7 with 684 points.

This comes after the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in the NSIC Preseason Poll. UMD will open the season at Michigan Tech on Sept. 2.