Army Corps Begin Vessel Yard Pier Repairs

The army corps will then continue repairs in the spring of 2022.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Army Corps of Engineers began the repair of a portion of their Piers at the southern vessel yard Tuesday morning.

Crews were mobilizing equipment to replace one of the old concrete walls built in THE 1940s which is worn down due to age.

It will be replaced with steel sheet pile.

People working on the project want the public to be aware of the noise level in the area throughout the process.

“There is a lot of residence in the area, we’ve got a hotel in the background and a marina as well. Folks could expect to hear a lot of noise just from the demolition from the concrete and then beyond that from driving new sheet pile that’s required for the project,” U.S Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Construction & Survey, Corey Weston says.

Contractors would be working Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some repairs will be finished in October.

The army corps will then continue repairs in the spring of 2022.

The cost of the project is nearly five million dollars.