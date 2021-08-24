Babbitt Evacuation Point Turned Into Overnight Shelter

BABBITT, Minn. – The American Red Cross says they are turning the Temporary Evacuation Point in Babbitt into an overnight shelter to help those displaced by the Greenwood fires.

The shelter will provide by providing safe shelter, food, emergency relief supplies, emotional support, health services, current disaster information, and other resources.

People are encouraged to bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items, and important documents.

The American Red Cross outlined steps that everyone can take to be ready to evacuate including:

Keep track of the weather, fires near you, and listen to instructions from local authorities

Be ready to leave quickly with your Go-Kit.

Be ready to leave if local authorities advise, or if you feel you are in danger.

Visit redcross.org/wildfire for more safety tips.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency app to help keep you and your loved ones safe with real-time alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations, and safety advice on wildfires and other emergencies. To download the app, search for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store.

More than 30 Red Cross volunteers and staff from around the Minnesota and Dakotas Region have been working to assist residents in the area since the fire began on August 15.